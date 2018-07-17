Killian, top-ranked Price top fleet for 52nd Governor's Cup

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Defending champion Christophe Killian of the host Balboa Yacht Club and former champion Harry Price of Australia, the new No. 1-ranked skipper on the world match racing list, head the field in the 52nd annual Governor's Cup starting Tuesday.

With Killian and Price in the invitational field of 12 skippers, this is one of the most competitive fields ever in the world's oldest youth match racing championship.

"I think that everyone that wants to be here is here and people that aren't here want to be here," Price said Monday after practice. "It's one of those events that is highly important on the calendar. Every year everyone is improving and getting a lot better, so each year it's going to get better and better."