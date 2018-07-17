WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--WCUP-WINNERS AND LOSERS

MOSCOW — Savor the thrills, unpredictability, and constant drama of this World Cup. Even FIFA accepts the soccer showpiece might never be so engrossing again. By Rob Harris. SENT: 840 words, photos.

SOC--JUVENTUS-RONALDO

TURIN, Italy — Cristiano Ronaldo vows to show he is not past his peak at 33. At his first news conference as a Juventus player, Ronaldo insists he is motivated by a new challenge and keen to step out of his comfort zone after nine years at Madrid. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 550 words, photos.

GLF--BRITISH OPEN

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Only four players in the last 50 years have repeated as British Open champions, the most recent being Padraig Harrington in 2008. More than history, it's the nature of Carnoustie that figures to be the stiffest challenge — or at least the most mysterious one. A dry summer has turned the links into a combination of brown (fairways), yellow (wispy rough) and green on the tee boxes and putting surfaces. That translates into the fastest conditions at an Open since Tiger Woods won at Hoylake in 2006. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— With:

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-FLEETWOOD — British golfer Fleetwood best placed to end American dominance of majors. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— GLF--TIM DAHLBERG-WOODS AND MICKELSON — Column: Tiger and Phil in prime time? Great idea in 1999. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 780 words, photos.

TEN--ON TENNIS-BIG 3

LONDON — What had gone from a Big 4 to a Big 2 is now back to a Big 3, with Novak Djokovic rejoining Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of men's tennis. Each has been written off at some point. And each has won a major tournament in 2018. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 840 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY-TMO TROUBLE

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Governing body SANZAAR has ordered a review of the use of television match officials in Super Rugby, saying the "practical implementation" of the video referee protocols has become an area of "major concern." SENT: 360 words.

Other stories:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-FROOME — Froome happy as Tour de France heads for the mountains. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 240 words, photos.

— EU--FRANCE CELEBRATES — World Cup afterglow gives France a sorely needed boost. By Elaine Ganley. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— EU--FRANCE CELEBRATES-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

— SOC--WCUP-CROATIA-CELEBRATIONS — Tens of thousands welcome Croatia home after World Cup final. By Jovana Gec. SENT: 630 words, photos.

— CRI--ZIMBABWE-PAKISTAN — Zaman century spearheads Pakistan to 9-wicket win in 2nd ODI. SENT: 450 words.

— HKN--EMERY-DROWNING — Police: Drowning of NHL goalie Ray Emery not suspicious. SENT: 540 words, photos.

