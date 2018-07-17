Croatia Open Results

|Monday
|ATP Stadion Goran Ivanisevic
|Umag, Croatia
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Laslo Djerre, Serbia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
|Doubles
|First Round
Maximilian Marterer, Germany, and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Benoit Paire, France, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Ivan and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.