The Latest: Woman has major leg trauma after lava hits boat

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on lava injuring tour boat passengers off Hawaii (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Hawaii officials say a 20-year-old woman has major leg trauma after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said at least 13 people were injured Monday. Other than the woman, passengers suffered burns and scrapes.

They were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean.

Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to lava entering the ocean, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass.

The lava is coming from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting from a rural residential area since early May. Until now, the only serious injury was to a man who was hit by flying lava that broke his leg.

10 a.m.

Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said one passenger broke a leg Monday and others have been burned. It says the full extent of injuries isn't yet known.

The people were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean. Several companies operate such tours.

Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to lava entering the ocean, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass.

The lava is coming from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting from a rural residential area since early May.

Officials are interviewing injured passengers at a hospital.