Recognition of PTC’s ThingWorx Industrial Innovation Platform Continues with Praise from Industry Experts

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that with its ThingWorx ® Industrial Innovation Platform, PTC has recently been recognized as the 2018 leader in the global IoT platform market by Berg Insight, IoT ONE, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

PTC, with its ThingWorx Industrial Innovation Platform, was named the 2018 technology leader in the global IoT platform market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The report indicates that PTC’s leadership recognition is driven by its complete, end-to-end, and purpose-built platform for industrial IoT coupled with the right competitive and growth strategy. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“PTC is enabling industrial companies to realize the promise of the IoT by reinventing their business models and improving their competitive stances,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “These awards – as well as the selection of ThingWorx by customers around the world – is a testament to PTC’s vision, technological prowess, and commitment to customer success.”

PTC’s ThingWorx platform provides broad and robust sets of integrated IoT-specific development tools for building innovative IoT solutions for a variety of industry applications. ThingWorx includes rapid application development functionality, connectivity, advanced analytics, machine learning, and augmented reality, and integrates with leading device clouds. These capabilities enable businesses to securely connect assets and create innovative applications and services, supporting digital transformation initiatives across industries.

The recognition from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, Berg Insight, and IoT ONE continues a long string of industry recognition from press and industry analysts around the world, including 451 Research, Compass Intelligence, Experton Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, IDC, and IoT Analytics.

Functionality, Strategy, and Customer Adoption Earns PTC the Top Spot in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Study PTC, with its ThingWorx Industrial Innovation Platform, was named the 2018 technology leader in the global IoT platform market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with strategic business and growth advisory services.

The firm’s recent study, “ Market Outlook: Internet of Things (IoT) Platform, 2018-2023, Worldwide,” analyzes market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the vendor ecosystem, and helps companies formulate growth strategies in the global IoT market.

Quadrant analyzed vendors in terms of robustness of technology platform, product capabilities, customer impact, ease of use, visionary innovation, and future roadmap. The report indicates that PTC’s leadership recognition is driven by its complete, end-to-end, and purpose-built platform for industrial IoT coupled with the right competitive and growth strategy.

“PTC with its sophisticated technology platform, application diversity, competitive strategy, and high customer impact, is recognized as the 2018 technology leader in the global IoT platform market,” said Vishal Sharma, industry research manager, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “PTC is well positioned to help end users realize the true potential of a smart, connected enterprise.”

PTC Leads Industrial IoT Market According to Berg Insight and IoT ONE ThingWorx has also been named the best Industrial IoT Platform of 2018 by Berg Insight and IoT ONE.

I oT ONE is an online platform, accelerating adoption of Industrial Internet solutions. Each year, the company assesses over 2,000 IIoT solution providers to create the IoT ONE 500, which identifies and showcases the top 500 companies that make the most impact on the IoT ONE ecosystem. This year, IoT ONE ranked PTC and ThingWorx as the unequivocal leader in its professional assessment.

Similarly, Berg Insight, a dedicated M2M/IoT market research firm based in Sweden, recently published its “IoT Platforms and Software” report, analyzing the technology stack, trends, and major providers in the Industrial IoT market. “PTC has identified industrial IoT as a key growth market and invests heavily in research and development to expand the functionality of its products to address opportunities in this market,” said Johan Fagerberg, principal analyst, Berg Insight. “PTC was one of the first companies to spearhead the effort of promoting IoT in the industrial sector on a broader scale. PTC has emerged as the leader in the space.”

