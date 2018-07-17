Judge orders Rio mayor to stop favoring religious groups

SAO PAULO (AP) — A judge has ordered Rio de Janeiro's mayor to stop using his office to favor religious groups.

Prosecutors have accused Marcelo Crivella of administrative misconduct. He could end up being removed from office.

Crivella is a former bishop in the Universal Church of Kingdom of God and his religiousness has been contentious.

Monday's preliminary ruling orders Crivella to stop acting on behalf of the Universal church and avoid discriminating against people and institutions of other faiths.

Some city council members have sought Crivella's impeachment, accusing him of offering favors to Universal members after the newspaper O Globo reported he discussed public services at a meeting with the faithful.

The council voted against opening impeachment proceedings Friday.

Crivella did not immediately comment but has said the impeachment efforts were baseless.