Mobile InnerSpace Introduces Redesigned Brand & Product Lines to Mitigate Driver Turnover

DALTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Mobile InnerSpace (MIS) is pleased to announce its new, 100% Made in the USA, mattress line for Over-The-Road Trucks (OTR). These efforts were complimented with a new branding campaign, which better reflects the company’s marketing mission: “Give drivers the same comfort and feel of home, because that’s what they deserve.” MIS is one of largest and well-known providers of mattresses in the trucking market today with a vast national sales distribution network in the United States & Canada. MIS has been helping heavy duty truck drivers “Be Rested For the Road Ahead™” for nearly 20 years.

MIS offers products and sizes for every type of driver and truck. Using higher-quality materials paired with our welcoming grey check patterns, we help bring the comfort of home into the cab.

“The Mobile InnerSpace brand has come to represent quality, comfort, and reliability. We are proud to support the trucking industry with the most comfortable mattresses in the markets today. I am also very proud to offer products that are Made in the USA, and the feedback says that drivers appreciate seeing that we support this effort,” says Christopher D. Bering, CEO of Mobile InnerSpace. “As driver retention is a huge problem in the heavy-duty trucking industry, our mattresses are the easiest way to say you care, while they stay well-rested.”

All MIS mattresses are lightweight and come foam rolled for easy shipping, storage, and installation. Our constant commitment to innovation and keeping the driver in mind makes Mobile InnerSpace a continued leader in mattress sales into the heavy-duty truck market.

