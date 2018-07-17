All Rise, Aaron Judge Joins JBL® as New Global Brand Ambassador

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Judge brings the noise. JBL brings the sound. The 2017 American League Rookie of the Year and baseball phenomenon is now JBL’s newest brand ambassador. Aaron Judge will follow in the footsteps of other Yankees greats, including brand ambassador Mariano Rivera, as he’s welcomed into team JBL.

“From training in the weight room to stepping up to bat, music is a must in my routine. I’ve come to rely on JBL’s amazing sound quality—it’s ‘game on’ when you hear the music blasting through JBL speakers at Yankee Stadium,” said Judge. “I’m excited to carry on the legacy of Yankees greats as a JBL brand ambassador.”

Fans will find Judge and JBL all over New York City this summer. Whether hailing a taxi, riding the subway or catching a game at Yankee Stadium, New Yorkers and visitors to the city can expect never-before-seen content and displays featuring the All-Star slugger. To officially celebrate the start of the partnership, JBL designed commemorative Aaron Judge custom headphones. To learn more about the partnership click here.

“Aaron Judge truly embodies JBL. The energy that he brings to everything that he does, both on and off the field, reflects the vibrancy of the brand,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer of HARMAN. “There’s a rich history between JBL and the Yankees, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with another rising star on some exciting projects to be announced in the coming months.”

Judge joins a stacked roster of today’s most popular performers, athletes and entertainers serving as JBL brand ambassadors. JBL’s ambassadors include three-time NBA champion and two-time Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry; three-time NBA All-Star and musician Damian Lillard; soccer star Jerome Boateng; GRAMMY® nominated and multi-platinum selling recording artist Demi Lovato; multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Tinie Tempah; world-renowned musician, producer and humanitarian Quincy Jones; Indian composer and singer A.R. Rahman and actress and humanitarian Priyanka Chopra, among others.

ABOUT JBL JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 60 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

ABOUT HARMAN HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

