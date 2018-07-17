Aramark Scores 100% on 2018 Disability Equality Index and is Named One of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion"

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, was recently named one of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the 2018 Disability Equality Index (DEI), with a top-score of 100%, for the second year in a row.

The DEI is a joint initiative between American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and the US Business Leadership Network (USBLN), and is the nation’s most trusted comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion.

First introduced in 2012, the DEI helps companies build a positive reputation, while identifying opportunities for continued improvement. This index objectively scores each corporation on a scale from 0 to 100 – 100 representing the most inclusive. Companies that receive this distinction through the DEI, excel in organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.

“Aramark is proud to be a top-scoring company for the Disability Equality Index, for the second year in a row,” said Lynn B. McKee, Executive President of Human Resources for Aramark. “Diversity and inclusion are the backbone of our vibrant workforce, and essential to our success. With 270,000 team members, from different cultures around the world, we encourage a culture that appreciates everyone’s differences and their similarities.”

In addition to the DEI, Aramark has been recognized by other notable organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign, Black Enterprise Magazine, CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine and LATINO Magazine, for its diversity and inclusion efforts. Most recently, Aramark was named a Top 50 Company for Diversity, by DiversityInc.

To view the complete 2018 Disability Equality Index results list, visit: https://www.disabilityequalityindex.org/top_companies

About the US Business Leadership Network® (USBLN®)

The USBLN is a national non-profit that helps business drive performance by leveraging disability inclusion in the workplace, supply chain, and marketplace. The USBLN serves as the collective voice of nearly 50 Business Leadership Network affiliates across the United States, representing more than 5,000 businesses. Additionally, the USBLN Disability Supplier Diversity Program® (DSDP) is the nation's leading third party certification program for disability-owned businesses, including businesses owned by service-disabled veterans. Learn more at www.usbln.org.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We operate our business with social responsibility, focusing on initiatives that support our diverse workforce, advance consumer health and wellness, protect our environment, and strengthen our communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at http://www.aramark.com/ or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

