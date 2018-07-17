New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|70.52
|70.87
|67.58
|68.06 Down 2.95
|Aug
|69.52
|69.78
|66.70
|67.07 Down 2.88
|Sep
|68.04
|68.41
|65.31
|65.66 Down 2.89
|Oct
|67.61
|67.87
|64.80
|65.11 Down 2.90
|Nov
|67.18
|67.42
|64.43
|64.71 Down 2.87
|Dec
|66.88
|66.99
|64.10
|64.34 Down 2.81
|Jan
|66.42
|66.42
|63.68
|63.90 Down 2.72
|Feb
|66.04
|66.04
|63.33
|63.51 Down 2.64
|Mar
|65.26
|65.26
|62.96
|63.19 Down 2.57
|Apr
|64.92
|64.92
|62.83
|62.88 Down 2.52
|May
|64.77
|65.03
|62.37
|62.61 Down 2.46
|Jun
|64.24
|64.24
|62.06
|62.27 Down 2.42
|Jul
|62.18
|62.18
|61.95
|61.95 Down 2.37
|Aug
|61.50
|61.64
|61.50
|61.64 Down 2.32
|Sep
|61.35 Down 2.29
|Oct
|61.07 Down 2.26
|Nov
|62.97
|63.05
|60.56
|60.83 Down 2.20
|Dec
|60.50 Down 2.17
|Jan
|60.20 Down 2.13
|Feb
|59.92 Down 2.09
|Mar
|59.64 Down 2.06
|Apr
|59.37 Down 2.04
|May
|60.86
|60.90
|58.99
|59.10 Down 2.02
|Jun
|60.00
|60.00
|58.81
|58.81 Down 2.01
|Jul
|59.40
|59.40
|58.55
|58.55 Down 2.00
|Aug
|58.28 Down 1.99
|Sep
|58.04 Down 1.99
|Oct
|57.86 Down 1.96
|Nov
|59.58
|59.63
|57.50
|57.69 Down 1.95
|Dec
|57.44 Down 1.95
|Jan
|57.17 Down 1.96
|Feb
|56.92 Down 1.95
|Mar
|56.70 Down 1.95
|Apr
|56.54 Down 1.91
|May
|56.35 Down 1.90
|Jun
|56.13 Down 1.89
|Jul
|55.93 Down 1.87
|Aug
|55.73 Down 1.86
|Sep
|55.55 Down 1.85
|Oct
|55.40 Down 1.83
|Nov
|56.82
|56.82
|55.11
|55.25 Down 1.82
|Dec
|55.05 Down 1.81
|Jan
|54.87 Down 1.80
|Feb
|54.72 Down 1.78
|Mar
|54.58 Down 1.77
|Apr
|54.47 Down 1.76
|May
|54.34 Down 1.75
|Jun
|54.18 Down 1.75
|Jul
|54.05 Down 1.75
|Aug
|53.93 Down 1.75
|Sep
|53.79 Down 1.75
|Oct
|53.71 Down 1.75
|Nov
|54.50
|54.50
|53.60
|53.64 Down 1.75
|Dec
|53.52 Down 1.73
|Jan
|53.40 Down 1.72
|Feb
|53.31 Down 1.70
|Mar
|53.24 Down 1.69
|Apr
|53.14 Down 1.67
|May
|53.05 Down 1.65
|Jun
|52.95 Down 1.64
|Jul
|52.87 Down 1.62
|Aug
|52.80 Down 1.61
|Sep
|52.75 Down 1.59
|Oct
|52.71 Down 1.58
|Nov
|52.73
|52.73
|52.67
|52.67 Down 1.56
|Dec
|52.59 Down 1.55
|Jan
|52.52 Down 1.54
|Feb
|52.49 Down 1.53
|Mar
|52.39 Down 1.53
|Apr
|52.35 Down 1.52
|May
|52.32 Down 1.51
|Jun
|52.28 Down 1.50
|Jul
|52.23 Down 1.49
|Aug
|52.20 Down 1.48
|Sep
|52.13 Down 1.48
|Oct
|52.10 Down 1.47
|Nov
|52.16 Down 1.46
|Dec
|52.08 Down 1.46
|Jan
|52.07 Down 1.46
|Feb
|52.05 Down 1.46
|Mar
|52.00 Down 1.46
|Apr
|51.99 Down 1.46
|May
|51.94 Down 1.46
|Jun
|51.94 Down 1.46
|Jul
|51.92 Down 1.46
|Aug
|51.92 Down 1.46
|Sep
|51.90 Down 1.46
|Oct
|51.89 Down 1.46
|Nov
|51.95 Down 1.46
|Dec
|51.99 Down 1.46
|Jan
|52.00 Down 1.46
|Feb
|51.99 Down 1.46
|Mar
|51.98 Down 1.46
|Apr
|51.99 Down 1.46
|May
|51.95 Down 1.46
|Jun
|51.98 Down 1.46
|Jul
|52.02 Down 1.46
|Aug
|52.05 Down 1.46
|Sep
|52.07 Down 1.46
|Oct
|52.11 Down 1.46
|Nov
|52.14 Down 1.46
|Dec
|52.17 Down 1.46
|Jan
|52.20 Down 1.46