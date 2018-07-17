  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/17 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 70.52 70.87 67.58 68.06 Down 2.95
Aug 69.52 69.78 66.70 67.07 Down 2.88
Sep 68.04 68.41 65.31 65.66 Down 2.89
Oct 67.61 67.87 64.80 65.11 Down 2.90
Nov 67.18 67.42 64.43 64.71 Down 2.87
Dec 66.88 66.99 64.10 64.34 Down 2.81
Jan 66.42 66.42 63.68 63.90 Down 2.72
Feb 66.04 66.04 63.33 63.51 Down 2.64
Mar 65.26 65.26 62.96 63.19 Down 2.57
Apr 64.92 64.92 62.83 62.88 Down 2.52
May 64.77 65.03 62.37 62.61 Down 2.46
Jun 64.24 64.24 62.06 62.27 Down 2.42
Jul 62.18 62.18 61.95 61.95 Down 2.37
Aug 61.50 61.64 61.50 61.64 Down 2.32
Sep 61.35 Down 2.29
Oct 61.07 Down 2.26
Nov 62.97 63.05 60.56 60.83 Down 2.20
Dec 60.50 Down 2.17
Jan 60.20 Down 2.13
Feb 59.92 Down 2.09
Mar 59.64 Down 2.06
Apr 59.37 Down 2.04
May 60.86 60.90 58.99 59.10 Down 2.02
Jun 60.00 60.00 58.81 58.81 Down 2.01
Jul 59.40 59.40 58.55 58.55 Down 2.00
Aug 58.28 Down 1.99
Sep 58.04 Down 1.99
Oct 57.86 Down 1.96
Nov 59.58 59.63 57.50 57.69 Down 1.95
Dec 57.44 Down 1.95
Jan 57.17 Down 1.96
Feb 56.92 Down 1.95
Mar 56.70 Down 1.95
Apr 56.54 Down 1.91
May 56.35 Down 1.90
Jun 56.13 Down 1.89
Jul 55.93 Down 1.87
Aug 55.73 Down 1.86
Sep 55.55 Down 1.85
Oct 55.40 Down 1.83
Nov 56.82 56.82 55.11 55.25 Down 1.82
Dec 55.05 Down 1.81
Jan 54.87 Down 1.80
Feb 54.72 Down 1.78
Mar 54.58 Down 1.77
Apr 54.47 Down 1.76
May 54.34 Down 1.75
Jun 54.18 Down 1.75
Jul 54.05 Down 1.75
Aug 53.93 Down 1.75
Sep 53.79 Down 1.75
Oct 53.71 Down 1.75
Nov 54.50 54.50 53.60 53.64 Down 1.75
Dec 53.52 Down 1.73
Jan 53.40 Down 1.72
Feb 53.31 Down 1.70
Mar 53.24 Down 1.69
Apr 53.14 Down 1.67
May 53.05 Down 1.65
Jun 52.95 Down 1.64
Jul 52.87 Down 1.62
Aug 52.80 Down 1.61
Sep 52.75 Down 1.59
Oct 52.71 Down 1.58
Nov 52.73 52.73 52.67 52.67 Down 1.56
Dec 52.59 Down 1.55
Jan 52.52 Down 1.54
Feb 52.49 Down 1.53
Mar 52.39 Down 1.53
Apr 52.35 Down 1.52
May 52.32 Down 1.51
Jun 52.28 Down 1.50
Jul 52.23 Down 1.49
Aug 52.20 Down 1.48
Sep 52.13 Down 1.48
Oct 52.10 Down 1.47
Nov 52.16 Down 1.46
Dec 52.08 Down 1.46
Jan 52.07 Down 1.46
Feb 52.05 Down 1.46
Mar 52.00 Down 1.46
Apr 51.99 Down 1.46
May 51.94 Down 1.46
Jun 51.94 Down 1.46
Jul 51.92 Down 1.46
Aug 51.92 Down 1.46
Sep 51.90 Down 1.46
Oct 51.89 Down 1.46
Nov 51.95 Down 1.46
Dec 51.99 Down 1.46
Jan 52.00 Down 1.46
Feb 51.99 Down 1.46
Mar 51.98 Down 1.46
Apr 51.99 Down 1.46
May 51.95 Down 1.46
Jun 51.98 Down 1.46
Jul 52.02 Down 1.46
Aug 52.05 Down 1.46
Sep 52.07 Down 1.46
Oct 52.11 Down 1.46
Nov 52.14 Down 1.46
Dec 52.17 Down 1.46
Jan 52.20 Down 1.46