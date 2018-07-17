BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2410
|Down 107
|Sep
|2440
|Down
|89
|Sep
|2535
|2594
|2389
|2406
|Down 107
|Oct
|2440
|Down
|89
|Dec
|2545
|2607
|2426
|2440
|Down
|89
|Mar
|2543
|2596
|2432
|2446
|Down
|80
|May
|2541
|2588
|2438
|2448
|Down
|74
|Jul
|2547
|2584
|2444
|2452
|Down
|68
|Sep
|2546
|2581
|2447
|2455
|Down
|65
|Dec
|2547
|2577
|2450
|2455
|Down
|65
|Mar
|2461
|Down
|64
|May
|2465
|Down
|65