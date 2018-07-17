BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2410 Down 107 Sep 2440 Down 89 Sep 2535 2594 2389 2406 Down 107 Oct 2440 Down 89 Dec 2545 2607 2426 2440 Down 89 Mar 2543 2596 2432 2446 Down 80 May 2541 2588 2438 2448 Down 74 Jul 2547 2584 2444 2452 Down 68 Sep 2546 2581 2447 2455 Down 65 Dec 2547 2577 2450 2455 Down 65 Mar 2461 Down 64 May 2465 Down 65