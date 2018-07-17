  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/17 03:18

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2410 Down 107
Sep 2440 Down 89
Sep 2535 2594 2389 2406 Down 107
Oct 2440 Down 89
Dec 2545 2607 2426 2440 Down 89
Mar 2543 2596 2432 2446 Down 80
May 2541 2588 2438 2448 Down 74
Jul 2547 2584 2444 2452 Down 68
Sep 2546 2581 2447 2455 Down 65
Dec 2547 2577 2450 2455 Down 65
Mar 2461 Down 64
May 2465 Down 65