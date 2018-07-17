New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|277.35
|277.90
|274.00
|275.70 Down 1.30
|Aug
|277.25
|278.55
|275.20
|276.10 Down 1.20
|Sep
|277.60
|279.80
|274.45
|276.45 Down 1.10
|Oct
|277.00
|277.60
|276.85
|277.30 Down 1.15
|Nov
|277.00
|278.45
|277.00
|278.15 Down 1.15
|Dec
|280.25
|282.15
|276.95
|278.80 Down 1.25
|Jan
|279.85
|280.20
|279.80
|279.80 Down 1.25
|Feb
|280.70
|280.70
|280.25
|280.70 Down 1.30
|Mar
|284.45
|284.45
|279.70
|281.25 Down 1.35
|Apr
|281.95
|282.20
|281.65
|282.05 Down 1.40
|May
|283.55
|283.55
|281.85
|282.50 Down 1.40
|Jun
|283.20
|285.20
|283.20
|283.30 Down 1.45
|Jul
|283.50
|283.85
|283.50
|283.80 Down 1.45
|Aug
|284.55 Down 1.50
|Sep
|285.05
|285.05
|285.05
|285.05 Down 1.50
|Oct
|285.75 Down 1.50
|Nov
|286.05 Down 1.50
|Dec
|286.45
|287.00
|286.25
|286.25 Down 1.55
|Jan
|286.65 Down 1.70
|Feb
|286.95 Down 1.75
|Mar
|287.20 Down 1.80
|Apr
|287.80 Down 1.85
|May
|288.15 Down 1.85
|Jun
|288.40 Down 1.85
|Jul
|288.75 Down 1.85
|Sep
|288.80 Down 1.85
|Dec
|288.80 Down 1.80
|Mar
|288.85 Down 1.80
|May
|288.90 Down 1.80
|Jul
|288.95 Down 1.80
|Sep
|289.00 Down 1.80
|Dec
|289.05 Down 1.80
|Mar
|289.10 Down 1.80
|May
|289.15 Down 1.80
|Jul
|289.20 Down 1.80
|Sep
|289.25 Down 1.80
|Dec
|289.30 Down 1.80
|Mar
|289.35 Down 1.80
|May
|289.40 Down 1.80