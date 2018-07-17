  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2018/07/17 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 277.35 277.90 274.00 275.70 Down 1.30
Aug 277.25 278.55 275.20 276.10 Down 1.20
Sep 277.60 279.80 274.45 276.45 Down 1.10
Oct 277.00 277.60 276.85 277.30 Down 1.15
Nov 277.00 278.45 277.00 278.15 Down 1.15
Dec 280.25 282.15 276.95 278.80 Down 1.25
Jan 279.85 280.20 279.80 279.80 Down 1.25
Feb 280.70 280.70 280.25 280.70 Down 1.30
Mar 284.45 284.45 279.70 281.25 Down 1.35
Apr 281.95 282.20 281.65 282.05 Down 1.40
May 283.55 283.55 281.85 282.50 Down 1.40
Jun 283.20 285.20 283.20 283.30 Down 1.45
Jul 283.50 283.85 283.50 283.80 Down 1.45
Aug 284.55 Down 1.50
Sep 285.05 285.05 285.05 285.05 Down 1.50
Oct 285.75 Down 1.50
Nov 286.05 Down 1.50
Dec 286.45 287.00 286.25 286.25 Down 1.55
Jan 286.65 Down 1.70
Feb 286.95 Down 1.75
Mar 287.20 Down 1.80
Apr 287.80 Down 1.85
May 288.15 Down 1.85
Jun 288.40 Down 1.85
Jul 288.75 Down 1.85
Sep 288.80 Down 1.85
Dec 288.80 Down 1.80
Mar 288.85 Down 1.80
May 288.90 Down 1.80
Jul 288.95 Down 1.80
Sep 289.00 Down 1.80
Dec 289.05 Down 1.80
Mar 289.10 Down 1.80
May 289.15 Down 1.80
Jul 289.20 Down 1.80
Sep 289.25 Down 1.80
Dec 289.30 Down 1.80
Mar 289.35 Down 1.80
May 289.40 Down 1.80