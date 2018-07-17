Hanu recognized as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Hanu today announced Microsoft has recognized the company as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. As a Tier 1 Direct CSP Partner expert in IT and managed services and one of the first Azure Cloud Services Providers, Hanu focuses on designing and deploying data center migration, transformation, and optimization strategies and solutions.

Hanu’s capabilities and track record delivering managed services qualified the company to participate in a Microsoft MSP pilot in early 2018. Today’s news that Microsoft granted Hanu designation as an Azure Expert MSP follows the recent announcement that Hanu was recognized as a finalist in the 2018 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Data Center Transformation.

As customers move to the public cloud with increasing pace, they need partners with a deep level of cloud expertise and experience to guide them. Inclusion in the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program is awarded to partners that meet a stringent set of requirements, including verified proof of excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise, and the successful completion of an independent audit of their managed services, people, processes, and technologies. Only the most high-fidelity cloud managed service providers are awarded the Azure Expert MSP badge, intended to give customers confidence when selecting a partner to help them meet their digital transformation goals.

“The Azure Expert MSP recognition is a huge milestone for Hanu and the confirmation that our level of expertise managing complex IT-related situations for our customers sets us apart in the data center transformation field,” comments Dave Sasson, Chief Strategy Officer of Hanu." We have created a squad of our experts committed to delivering a clear, fast and optimized path to managed data center migration and transformation within the Azure ecosystem. They help build the foundation of our customers’ success and manage their future strategies in the cloud."

Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. said, “We are excited to add Hanu to our Azure Expert MSP program. Hanu has a wealth of intelligence and experience delivering Azure solutions with a systematic, proven process and innovative approach. We know Hanu’s ability to continue to deliver managed solutions and to provide complex customization is invaluable to Azure customers and to our partner ecosystem.”

ABOUT HANU

Hanu is a leading Microsoft Solution Provider, exclusively dedicated on the Azure Cloud Platform. As a Tier 1 Direct CSP Partner expert in IT and managed services, Hanu designs and deploys data center migration, transformation and optimization strategies and solutions for a broad community of customers. For more information about Hanu, visit www.hanu.com.

