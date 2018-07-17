  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 107.45 Up .40
Sep 113.80 Up .40
Sep 109.90 111.25 108.80 110.30 Up .40
Oct 113.80 Up .40
Dec 113.40 114.75 112.30 113.80 Up .40
Mar 116.95 118.35 115.95 117.40 Up .40
May 119.45 120.80 118.45 119.90 Up .45
Jul 122.00 123.25 120.90 122.30 Up .40
Sep 124.20 125.25 123.20 124.65 Up .45
Dec 127.55 128.70 126.85 128.05 Up .50
Mar 130.85 131.50 130.20 131.35 Up .50
May 133.50 133.50 133.40 133.40 Up .50
Jul 134.00 135.45 134.00 135.35 Up .50
Sep 137.30 Up .50
Dec 139.75 Up .50
Mar 142.20 Up .50
May 143.95 Up .50