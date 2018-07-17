New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|107.45
|Up
|.40
|Sep
|113.80
|Up
|.40
|Sep
|109.90
|111.25
|108.80
|110.30
|Up
|.40
|Oct
|113.80
|Up
|.40
|Dec
|113.40
|114.75
|112.30
|113.80
|Up
|.40
|Mar
|116.95
|118.35
|115.95
|117.40
|Up
|.40
|May
|119.45
|120.80
|118.45
|119.90
|Up
|.45
|Jul
|122.00
|123.25
|120.90
|122.30
|Up
|.40
|Sep
|124.20
|125.25
|123.20
|124.65
|Up
|.45
|Dec
|127.55
|128.70
|126.85
|128.05
|Up
|.50
|Mar
|130.85
|131.50
|130.20
|131.35
|Up
|.50
|May
|133.50
|133.50
|133.40
|133.40
|Up
|.50
|Jul
|134.00
|135.45
|134.00
|135.35
|Up
|.50
|Sep
|137.30
|Up
|.50
|Dec
|139.75
|Up
|.50
|Mar
|142.20
|Up
|.50
|May
|143.95
|Up
|.50