TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Pelican Products, Inc. has recently hired Jennifer Lim to lead its Consumer Marketing team, based at Pelican’s downtown Long Beach, CA office. Pelican’s Consumer Division produces products for hunt and fish, adventure, personal electronics, photography and DiY markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005763/en/

Jennifer Lim Appointed Director of Marketing – Consumer Division for Pelican Products, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lim brings over 15 years of marketing experience to Pelican, having worked with start-up companies to iconic brands such as Hyundai, Harman/Kardon and Beats by Dr. Dre.

“Jennifer’s dynamic marketing experience is very well suited to guide this team,” said Bob Shortt, President of Pelican’s Consumer Division. “Her expertise in marketing strategy, branding, digital and social media will complement Pelican’s growing product line perfectly.”

As Director of Marketing for Pelican’s Consumer Division, Jennifer will develop clear, actionable marketing plans for new and existing products. She will oversee the Consumer Marketing team and manage outside marketing, social media and PR agencies to implement Pelican’s brand strategy and increase awareness. She will also work cross functionally with Sales, Legal and Product Management teams to achieve Pelican’s overall objectives.

Lim holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology with an emphasis on business economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Visit www.pelican.com to see Pelican’s full product line.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 21 countries, with 22 offices and six manufacturing facilities across the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit or .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005763/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Pelican Products, Inc.

Kendra Jett

(310) 326-4700

kendra.jett@pelican.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE AUDIO/VIDEO PHOTOGRAPHY MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE PACKAGING COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING

SOURCE: Pelican Products, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/16/2018 02:56 PM/DISC: 07/16/2018 02:56 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005763/en