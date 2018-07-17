Technavio: Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market - Segmentation Analysis and Market Forecast Through 2022

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--The report has been added to Technavio’s . According to Technavio’s market research analysts, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005747/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global scuba diving equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report provides actionable insights to help you answer key questions surrounding the emerging trends, drivers, and challenges, that are projected to impact the global scuba diving equipment market and its stakeholders over the forecast years.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts Market Growth Market Drivers and Challenges Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA) Key leading countries Market segmentation by product (bags and apparel, rebreathers and regulators, driving computers and gauges, and other scuba diving equipment)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario Analysis of top vendors (American Underwater Products, Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors, MARES, and Sherwood Scuba)

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005747/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OUTDOORS SPORTS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/16/2018 02:36 PM/DISC: 07/16/2018 02:36 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005747/en