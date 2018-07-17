JPI Promotes Matt Brendel to Divisional President and Managing Partner

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--JPI, the North Texas leader in multifamily housing development, announced today the promotion of Matt Brendel to Divisional President and Managing Partner of the Central Region, where he will now oversee all components of JPI’s Texas multifamily operation.

“Since Matt joined JPI in 2010, he has played an invaluable role leading our team and growing our DFW market presence,” said Bobby Page, founding partner and chief executive officer at JPI. “Not only has Matt proven himself to be an empowering leader and strategic decision-maker, but he also embodies the culture that our company stands for.”

Previously serving as Senior Vice President and Regional Development Partner where he was responsible for all DFW development activities, Matt played a crucial role in leading the development of nearly 4,300 apartment homes that JPI had under construction in DFW in 2017. JPI was named the most active multifamily developer in the DFW market three years in a row, according to Axiometrics and MPF Research Inc.

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S. and is the most active multifamily developer in Dallas-Fort Worth, with 4,611 apartment homes under construction. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, JPI also has offices in California, Arizona and New York. With a 30-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI’s executive leadership team has an average of 25 years of comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to student-living housing projects and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, pre-development, underwriting, marketing and asset management services as well as construction, financial and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

