1 police officer wounded in Rio during shootout

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Rio de Janeiro say one officer was wounded in the leg after forces came under fire during a shift change in a slum neighborhood.

In response, elite police units were patrolling the Alemao complex Monday.

A resident of the neighborhood said heavy shooting throughout the early morning kept her indoors and most shops stayed closed. People slowly began returning to the streets in the afternoon.

Police said on Twitter that the officer's injury was not serious.

The confrontation comes a day after five people died in a shootout with police in the neighborhood.

Rio is experiencing a wave of violence as gangs vie for control and police struggle to maintain order. Earlier this year, the military took control of security in the state.