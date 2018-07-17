San Antonio store owner's killer set for execution

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A 34-year-old Texas prisoner facing execution this week says there's no question he fatally shot a San Antonio convenience store owner but insists he never intended to kill the man whose slaying was recorded on a surveillance camera.

Attorneys for condemned inmate Christopher Young are arguing in a federal court lawsuit that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles improperly used race when it refused last week to recommend that Young's death sentence be commuted to life. Young is black and his lawyers point to a white inmate winning a rare commutation earlier this year.

Young, a former street gang member, says he was drunk and had taken cocaine when he shot and killed 53-year-old Hasmukh "Hash" Patel during an attempted robbery in November 2004.