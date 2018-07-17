Lawmakers call Trump's performance 'bizarre,' 'shameful'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key members of Congress, including some Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," ''shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia.

And a former CIA director says it's treasonous.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., tweeted, "This is shameful." Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called it "bizarre" and "flat-out wrong" for Trump to suggest that both countries are to blame for their deteriorated relationship.

Top Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, says never in the history of the country has a U.S. president supported an adversary the way Trump supported Putin.

Former CIA Director John O. Brennan tweeted that Trump's behavior exceeds the threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors. Brennan says, "It was nothing short of treasonous."