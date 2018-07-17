Democrat-friendly Charlotte considers hosting GOP convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — More than 100 people have signed up to weigh in on whether the Democrat-friendly city of Charlotte, North Carolina, should host the Republican National Convention in 2020.

The Charlotte City Council has scheduled a special meeting Monday to debate hosting the convention at which President Donald Trump will be seeking the nomination for a second term.

The Republicans have not yet extended an offer, but Charlotte is considered the front-runner.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has championed the bid, saying in a recent newspaper column that it's a chance for the city to show its inclusiveness at a time when the nation is at "a tipping point of incivility."

Lyles is the city's first black female mayor.

Opponents cite Trump's statements denigrating minorities, Muslims, women and the LGBTQ population.