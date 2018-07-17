Hunt-Led Team Secures Project for the New Courts Facility in Travis County, Texas

EL PASO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt) today announced a consortium led by an affiliate of Hunt has been selected by the Travis County Commissioners Court to develop a 430,000-square-foot civil and family courthouse facility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005641/en/

Rendering of the New Courts Facility in Travis County, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Travis County Courthouse Development Partners (TCCDP) is comprised of the following team members:

• Lead Developer – Hunt Development Group supported by Amber Infrastructure

• Co-Developer – Chameleon Companies

• Design-Builder – Hensel Phelps

• Lead Building Designer – Gensler

• Lead Courthouse Designer – CGL Companies

The county has been working on plans to replace the Heman Marion Sweatt Courthouse, which opened in 1931, for more than a decade. In February, the Travis County Commissioners Court voted to solicit proposals from private partners interested in both putting up land for the project and providing a building meeting the County’s performance specifications. Through this competitive process, TCCDP was selected by unanimous vote of the Commissioners to move forward in exclusive negotiations for a development agreement.

“Hunt is strategically focused on both Texas geographically and justice and corrections vertically as its core markets and has structured its business to provide the fully integrated scope of design, build, finance, and lifecycle management of a court facility such as Travis County’s,” according to Rodney Moss, Sr. Vice President for Hunt and project lead for Hunt. “We are delighted that Travis County has chosen our site and our team to negotiate the development agreement for this landmark project for the citizens of Travis County.”

When the development agreement is finalized, the facility will be built at TCCDP’s proposed site located between Guadalupe and San Antonio on the east and west and 17th Street and 18th Street on the north and south. The location is approximately six blocks from the County’s core functions and equidistant to the prior site for the Project at 308 Guadalupe, making it a very efficient site for the new courthouse.

The courthouse facility is scheduled to complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Hunt Companies, Inc.

Hunt is comprised of a family of companies in the real estate and infrastructure markets. As a private, family-owned company, Hunt develops, invests, manages and finances assets at all stages to derive and deliver value. Founded in 1947, Hunt builds its reputation on integrity and performance. With a focus on excellence in corporate governance, Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors and the communities it serves. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

About Chameleon Companies

The Chameleon Companies are a privately held group of venture companies focused on real estate and hospitality assets primarily in the southwest. Chameleon has been involved in the acquisition, development, construction and management of various assets classes since its founding in 2001. With its focus on infill multifamily, office and industrial development as well as unique and thoughtfully executed hospitality ventures, Chameleon (with its over 180 employees) continues to be a leader in the industry. For more information on Chameleon Companies or any of their projects, please visit www.chameleongp.com.

About Hensel-Phelps

Hensel Phelps is a premier full-service facilities solutions provider. We are committed to delivering the highest quality solutions and creating the most efficient facilities for our clients, from the conception of a project through construction, operations, and asset management. With experience, planning, building and management facilities in nearly every building sector, our success in employing industry-leading processes has established us as trusted partners. The growth into planning (development) and management (facility services) is a natural progression for the company, because we understand buildings and construction as deeply as our clients do. Learn more at www.henselphelps.com.

About Gensler

Gensler is a global architecture, design and planning firm with 46 locations and more than 5,000 professionals networked across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and the Americas. Founded in 1965, the firm serves more than 3,500 active clients in virtually every industry. Gensler designers strive to make the places people live, work and play more inspiring, more resilient and more impactful. Learn more at www.gensler.com.

About CGL Companies

CGL has more than 40 years of expertise providing planning, design, management, and maintenance solutions to the criminal justice market. Working alongside local, state, national, and international communities, CGL experts identify the most well-rounded program for each challenge to ensure every client's needs are answered with dynamic, creative, and practical solutions. CGL’s rich history includes more than 1,900 clients in 22 countries. Learn more at www.CGLcompanies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005641/en/

CONTACT: Hunt Companies

Brenda Christman, 915-222-1669

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Hunt Companies, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/16/2018 01:00 PM/DISC: 07/16/2018 01:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005641/en