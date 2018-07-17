Salem Announces Lineup Change on 94 FM the FISH Nashville and Salem Music Network

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that Salem Music Network made changes to its mid-day and afternoon lineup on Nashville’s 94 FM the FISH at 94.1 FM, 93.7 FM, 104.9 FM, and the Salem Music Network. Salem Nashville Production Director, Caryn Cruise takes over mid-days from 10am to 3pm central. This year marks Doug Griffin’s 20th year on the radio in Nashville, and after 16 years of helping people get to work, Doug now transitions to helping them get home from 3pm-7pm weekdays.

The new lineup will provide a one-two punch in the mid-day and afternoon drive, using two of Salem's Music Network’s top talents. This change will follow the nationally syndicated Morning Show, “Good Clean Fun with Kevin and Taylor.” The full-time line up is rounded out with evening hosts, Bonnie Curry, and Penny with Keep the Faith.

"I look forward to hearing two seasoned pros create compelling content that will attract more fans to our life–changing format on our local station and for our national network partners," said Network Program Director, Jeremy Sweat. Salem Music Network General Manager, Kevin Anderson said, "Under the superb strategic direction of Jeremy Sweat, this national network and the local flagship station, 94 FM The Fish, continue to grow in listenership, influence and impact."

Top Christian Music artist guests including Matthew West, Phil Wickham and Michael W. Smith will join both Caryn Cruise and Doug Griffin in studio during the month.

