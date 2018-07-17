Strategy Analytics: On Device Artificial Intelligence Already Powers One Third of Smartphones

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Strategy Analytics in a newly published report from the Emerging Device Technologies (EDT) service, , finds that on-device Edge AI is growing fast among smartphone vendors. “Edge AI computing where AI processing is brought from the cloud to smartphones, is increasing the need for on-device AI solutions,” says Senior Analyst Ville-Petteri Ukonaho. “Advantages of on-device Edge AI computing include lower latency, better data privacy and overall lower power consumption.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, notes, “A smartphone equipped with on-device AI can perform key tasks more efficiently. On-device AI can perform tasks such as taking pictures with sharper images and better videos, improve communication and better sense surroundings, making smartphones of the future more useful tools for users.”

On-device AI is powered by physical silicon cores such as Huawei’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and software frameworks such as Qualcomm Neural Processing Engine (NPE) that use algorithms to offload AI computation to several processors (CPU, GPU and DSP). “Due their greater capability to handle complex AI computations, physical AI cores make up the majority of on-device AI smartphone volumes with over 95% share of on-device AI processing solutions,” says Ville-Petteri Ukonaho.

Upcoming technologies such as 5G will greatly benefit from the new capabilities improved by AI and vice versa. The report Smartphones: Global Artificial Intelligence Technologies Forecast: 2010 to 2023 is available to Strategy Analytics clients of our Emerging Devices Technologies research service. The report tracks and forecasts smartphone sales by main Artificial Intelligence technologies globally and across six regions.

