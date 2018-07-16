The Go-Go's on their legacy and advice for other rockers

NEW YORK (AP) — Go-Go's guitarist Jane Wiedlin has a simple word of advice for female rock bands — "Write."

She urged women to take charge of their careers by writing and performing their own music to become what she called "wholly self-realized female artists."

Weidlin joined other members of her pioneering all-female band on a Broadway stage last week to welcome "Head Over Heels," the musical based on the band's infectious hits. They treated the audience to a two-song set at curtain call.

The Grammy-nominated Go-Go's helped pave the way for future female artists and notably sang and played their own songs, but lead singer Belinda Carlisle stopped short of feeling like a role model.

She says: "We just did the work and got on with it."