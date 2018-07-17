Hundreds of crocodiles killed for 'revenge' in Indonesia

Nearly 300 crocodiles were killed by angry townspeople in Indonesia's West Papua province, officials confirmed on Monday. The incident in Sorong district occurred on Friday after a local man was killed by one of the animals.

The 48-year-old farmer was reportedly killed on Friday when he entered a crocodile sanctuary in the Klamalu neighborhood as he was cutting grass for his cattle. Following his funeral on Saturday, the incensed villagers took machetes, hammers, shovels and other weapons to the breeding pond to exact revenge on the reptiles.

About 40 police officers showed up to the scene but were overwhelmed by the mob and forced to retreat.

The villagers killed a total of 292 crocodiles measuring up to 4 meters (13 feet), and many of them babies of about 50-150 centimeters (20-60 inches).

"Since killing the crocodiles is illegal, we are coordinating with the police for the investigation," said Basar Manullang, chief of the local Natural Resources and Conservation Agency.

The police have interviewed several witnesses but so far no arrests have been made. Authorities are also encouraging the victims family to attend mediation with the company that runs the sanctuary.

The total damage of the carnage is estimated to be about $31,300. Crocodiles are a protected species in Indonesia.

