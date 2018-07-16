LogicJunction’s Comprehensive Navigation System Launches at Lakeland Regional Health

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--LogicJunction, a premier provider of healthcare-focused indoor navigation platforms, is thrilled to announce the launch of its wayfinding technology at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, including the system’s recently completed Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children.

The comprehensive wayfinding system includes innovative wayfinding technologies that deliver easy-to-follow directions and real-time information to patients, families, and guests whether they are at home, at the hospital, or on a smartphone via the “LRH GO” mobile app.

The mobile app, available on iTunes and Google Play, provides patients and caregivers turn-by-turn directions throughout the hospital using a blue dot, similar to GPS. The Medical Center is the second Florida hospital to use LogicJunction’s geomagnetic-enabled app, developed in partnership with IndoorAtlas. The innovative location-based technology replaces the need for extensive hardware to provide highly accurate positioning indoors. In addition to navigation, the app allows users to pin frequent locations, view hospital events, and receive location-based notifications. Non-mobile users can access interactive directions and maps found within Patient & Visitor information on the Medical Center’s website.

“Technology has the power to connect people in innovative and practical ways,” said Stacy Bolton, Lakeland Regional Health Associate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “We are so pleased to offer our patients and families this new tool to make access to healthcare on our Medical Center more convenient.”

Since their introduction in mid-June, hundreds of visitors already have taken advantage of LogicJunction’s touch-screen kiosks to assist with navigating the Medical Center’s 1.6M square foot campus.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this innovative wayfinding system to Lakeland Regional Health and its community of users,” said LogicJunction Chief Product Officer Mike Drozda. “Our goal is to offer easy-to-follow directions to improve indoor navigation and optimize patient experience at world-class hospitals like Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.”

About LogicJunction

LogicJunction is a Cleveland-based technology solutions provider specializing in indoor navigation systems for the healthcare industry. With a suite of well-established navigation platforms, including a state-of-the-art mobile app that fuses Geomagnetic location-based data with Wi-Fi and BLE data, LogicJunction delivers a scalable and cost-saving system that enhances indoor experience. For information, visit www.logicjunction.com.

About Lakeland Regional Health

Not-for-profit Lakeland Regional Health reaches beyond its hospital walls to promote wellness, education and discovery in new places and new ways, providing a wide range of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services at its Medical Center, Hollis Cancer Center and ambulatory care locations. Lakeland Regional Health earned Most Wired Advanced and Most Wired status four times since 2013 from the American Hospital Association and has earned workplace awards from Forbes, Gallup and Becker’s Hospital Review. Its 864-bed comprehensive tertiary referral hospital, Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, operates the Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children, a Level II Trauma Center and the Bannasch Institute for Advanced Rehabilitation Medicine.

