Biovation Labs Names Craig Rich as Executive Vice President of Sales

SALT LAKE CITY -- Jul 16, 2018 -- Biovation Labs today announced that Craig Rich has joined the natural products and supplement contract manufacturer as the new executive vice president of sales and business development.

In his new role, Rich will be responsible for the leadership of the sales team, as well as setting the direction for the company’s future growth.

“Craig’s solid background in sales and business development coupled with his successful track record of growing businesses in the health/medical and natural products space makes him ideally suited for this position as we enter the next stage of expansion for Biovation Labs,” said Justin Bath, president of Biovation Labs.

Prior to Biovation Labs, Rich was the vice president of sales at Basic Research for eight years. He worked with clients from wholesale to retail and 40,000 points of distribution including Walgreens, Walmart, GNC and many others. He previously also served in medical sales for seven years at RS Medical and Medicore where he sold durable medical equipment and hardware.

“I was immediately impressed with Biovation Labs because of the transparency and the willingness of the leadership team to work together for a common goal to grow the company,” Rich said. “At Biovation Labs, as a company, we focus holistically on building quality products for our clients, and helping them with their contract manufacturing and fulfillment needs to help their business grow. We earn our client’s trust and build long-term relationships by the quality of work we produce.”

Rich earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Utah in 2007.

About Biovation Labs

Biovation Labs is a nationally leading, cutting-edge contract manufacturing, formulation, private label and supplier company within the $141 billion Natural Products industry. It works within the life science space, manufacturing products for supplement and nutraceutical companies worldwide. In January 2018, the company moved into its new 104,000-square-foot corporate headquarters, which houses a state-of-the-art, high capacity manufacturing facility, serving the needs of both large and early-stage companies. Biovation Labs is a cGMP certified, NSF and FDA registered manufacturing facility. For more information visit www.biovationlabs.com.

