Texas ranch shows President Johnson's struggles and triumphs

STONEWALL, Texas (AP) — The LBJ Ranch in Stonewall, Texas, is where President Lyndon Johnson was born, lived and died. It influenced his world view, planting notions about battling poverty and inequality. It served as the Texas White House. And it tells the story of his humble roots, struggles and triumphs.
Johnson was vice president under John F. Kennedy and became president in 1963 when Kennedy was assassinated. Although Johnson was re-elected in one of the greatest landslides in U.S. history, he decided not to seek another term. Instead he returned to the ranch in 1969, dying there four years later.
The ranch also shows how Johnson's personal politics changed over the years. He started out supporting segregation only to become a president who signed two landmark civil rights bills.