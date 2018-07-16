Love’s Travel Stops Gives Away Free Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--The nation’s industry-leading travel stop network is giving Customers a tasty reason to get excited about National Hot Dog Day. Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s) is partnering with Schwab Meat Co. to give Customers free hot dogs in celebration of the day Wednesday, July 18. On National Hot Dog Day, Customers who present a barcode at the register can enjoy a free hot dog or roller grill item.

Love’s roller grill features a variety of options throughout the year, including Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, egg rolls, Roller Bites and more. Ghost Pepper Cheeseburger Sausage and Chorizo con Queso Sausage are available for a limited time. A full selection of complimentary toppings is available for Customers purchasing roller grill items.

“We take great pride in offering a variety of top-quality roller grill products for Customers on the go,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandise for Love’s. “Giving out free items on National Hot Dog Day is a great way for us to thank our loyal Customers and encourage others to try something new.”

Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item on Love’s official Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. Customers can redeem one coupon per person per transaction at participating locations in 41 states.

Love’s also offers fresh fruit and vegetables, gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, gift items, travel merchandise, fuel, and a variety of services for motorists and professional truck drivers.

About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores (Love’s) is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 460 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 22,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings, and more. Love’s has more than 250 on-site Truck Tire Care centers and 52 Speedco locations, which is the largest oil change and preventative maintenance nationwide network on the road today. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit www.loves.com.

