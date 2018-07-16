BAE Systems Announces $45.5 Million Expansion in Huntsville, Alabama, to Accommodate Business Growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--BAE Systems, the third-largest defense contractor in the world, is expanding its operations in Huntsville, Alabama, with a $45.5 million project that is expected to create hundreds of new jobs over the coming years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005181/en/

BAE Systems is working with local partners to build a state-of-the-art facility at the Cummings Research Park with 83,000 square feet of engineering development space, manufacturing space, and laboratory space to support the U.S. Department of Defense. (Photo: BAE Systems)

"Our expansion in Huntsville provides us a great opportunity to establish a closer working relationship with our critical customers in the U.S. Army and the Redstone Arsenal community,” said Paul Markwardt, vice president and general manager of Survivability, Targeting, and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “Huntsville is an ideal location to attract the key talent needed to develop and deliver important new capabilities to our customers."

The company’s multi-phase growth plan includes the immediate expansion of its offices on Discovery Drive and the development of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing and office space facility in the Cummings Research Park. Work at the site will consist of new programs and existing business, including the design, development, and manufacturing of precision munitions and aircraft survivability technology. The increased capacity will enable the company to execute on its commitments to customers while positioning it to address surging demand for key products within its Electronic Systems business.

BAE Systems is working with local Huntsville developer Samples Properties, Fuqua & Partners Architects, and Pearce Construction to build its new 83,000-square-foot facility, which will include engineering development space, manufacturing space, and laboratory space to support the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). A 20-acre lot for the building will also provide expansion room for phased growth in the future. Construction of the new building will begin this year and is expected to be complete in 2019.

The company currently has more than 380 employees in Alabama primarily at two facilities at Anniston and Albertville. The Anniston facility produces the majority of the forged track components for the U.S. inventory of tracked combat vehicles. The Albertville facility is an aircraft modification and integration center for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving both DoD and civilian customers.

BAE Systems is a global defense, aerospace and security company with more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations in 30 U.S. states. The company is actively seeking skilled local candidates to fill critical engineering, manufacturing, program management, and business development roles to support this expansion. For more information, visit jobs.baesystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005181/en/

CONTACT: BAE Systems

Mark Daly, +1 603-885-1144

Mobile: +1 603-233-7636

mark.g.daly@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ALABAMA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE ENGINEERING DEFENSE CONTRACTS OTHER DEFENSE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: BAE Systems, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/16/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 07/16/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005181/en