Fluence Awarded its First NIROBOX™ Recurring Revenue Desalination Project

MELBOURNE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that it has secured a contract for the deployment of the Company’s first seawater desalination plant in the Bahamas – three (3) NIROBOX TM smart-packaged seawater (SW) desalination units – that will be commissioned within six months.

The contract with Rav Bahamas Limited is for the supply and installation of three smart packaged Fluence NIROBOX™ SW units at their Resorts World property, located in North Bimini, Bahamas. The NIROBOX TM SW units are already manufactured and will treat three million litres per day (800,000 gallons per day) of seawater from a well intake and provide potable water for drinking, irrigation and operations for the resort, including the newly built Hilton hotel, the local homeowner’s association serving over 300 homes and condominiums, and the municipality of North Bimini.

Strategically, Fluence is seeking to leverage this project into further opportunities in the hotels and resorts industry for its decentralized, smart-packaged water treatment solutions, due to their high reliability, lower energy consumption, low maintenance and small footprint.

This is Fluence’s first Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) contract in the Bahamas. The agreement with Rav Bahamas Limited will further increase recurring revenues for Fluence.

Commenting on the North Bimini project, Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabé said: “We are excited to partner with Rav Bahamas and are pleased to see the continued expansion of applications for our Nirobox TM decentralized smart packaged water treatment technology solutions. The first NIROBOX™ SW deployment in the Bahamas and our first BOOT project for a resort are both strategically important. Our ability to provide financing made this project even more appealing to the customer and allows us to increase recurring revenues for Fluence. We hope this will be the first of many projects with Rav Bahamas and in the Caribbean generally.”

Gerardo Capo, Chairman of RAV Bahamas Limited, commented: “Following a tender process to replace our old seawater desalination plant, we selected Fluence as the potable water provider for our Bimini resort community. We chose Fluence and its Nirobox system due to their expertise, high reliability, small footprint and fast project execution. We look forward to a long term and close cooperation with Fluence.”

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)

Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make the most of their water resources.

Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater treatment market.

Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan awarded Fluence Corporation “2018 Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the Year”, noting in their award dissertation:

“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.

