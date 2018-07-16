Infiniti Research’s Leading Utilities Industry Client Developed a Well-Defined Brand Strategy - Request a Proposal Now!

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the utilities industry. A leading utilities company wanted to gain deep market insights on – risk factors, new market opportunities, and growth drivers.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, “Players in the utilities industry are poised to witness major challenges in effectively meeting consumers’ needs owing to the rise in technical awareness among the global population.”

The global utilities industry is a rapidly evolving one, players in this sector are expected to witness massive competitive pressure from peer companies within this industry. This is, in fact, compelling players in the utilities industry to adopt sustainable approaches for brand strategy creation, cost management, and enhanced spend visibility.

In addition, as the utilities industry undergoes a total digital transformation, companies operating in this sector are poised to witness new challenges in the form of shifting market conditions and regulatory changes. Though technology acts as a key factor aiding such transformations within the market, new market opportunities accompanied by unforeseen market risks will play a major role in complicating the digital transformation process.

The market segmentation solution presented by experts at Infiniti helped the utilities industry client to devise appropriate promotional and marketing strategies to cater to the specific needs of individual market segments.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to :

Drive sales across different market segments Increase competitiveness and profitability

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on :

Understanding the impact of technological advancements on market growth and business models Defining the future direction of market segments



About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

