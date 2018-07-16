1st Comic-Con of the MeToo era grapples with harassment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Over 130,000 people will descend on San Diego Wednesday for the annual comic book fan convention Comic-Con, but questions remain about how the event will fare in the #MeToo and Time's Up era.

Comic-Con has been subject to scrutiny over the years for alleged widespread harassment and an insufficient code of conduct.

Representatives for Comic-Con International say its existing code of conduct is a comprehensive measure that makes attendee safety a priority and there is a system in place that responds to misconduct and sexual harassment reports. The organization also says it works closely with the San Diego Police Department.

In the wake of #MeToo, the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year updated its code of conduct and implemented a 24-hour hotline for reports of misconduct.