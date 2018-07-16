|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ch-Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
ch-Championship Winner
|Friday, Aug. 10
Man United vs. Leicester 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Newcastle vs. Tottenham 1130 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Everton 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friday, Aug. 3
Reading vs. Derby 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scunthorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 4
Sunderland vs. Charlton 1130 GMT
Coventry vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Bradford vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oldham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yeovil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macclesfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notts County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 4
Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT