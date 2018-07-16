IMDb Returns to San Diego Comic-Con with Host Kevin Smith aboard the #IMDboat

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--IMDb ( www.imdb,com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today announced that for the third year in a row, writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith will host three days (July 19-21) of original celebrity video interviews, a 90-minute live show ( IMDb LIVE at San Diego Comic-Con ) and other exclusive convention coverage aboard the IMDboat (#IMDboat) at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2018. Celebrities scheduled to appear include the casts of The Predator, “Doctor Who,” “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” “The Walking Dead,” “The Flash” and more. Other highlights include the presentation of an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Olivia Munn (ranked #8 as of July 13 on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, as determined by IMDbPro data on the actual page views of the more than 250 million unique monthly visitors worldwide to IMDb) and an exclusive party in honor of the world’s biggest celebration of fandom. Comic-Con preview coverage, including an exclusive conversation between Smith and “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, is available now at www.imdb.com/comic-con.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005066/en/

IMDb Returns to San Diego Comic-Con With Host Kevin Smith aboard #IMDboat July 19-21, 2018 (Photo: Getty Images for IMDb)

“For the third consecutive year, IMDb is thrilled to celebrate and chronicle all of the action from the pop culture universe by giving our hundreds of millions of customers all over the world a virtual front row seat to Comic-Con, hosted by super-fan Kevin Smith,” said Rob Grady, IMDb COO. “We are also excited to present a ‘Fan Favorite’ STARmeter Award to Olivia Munn, who consistently ranks high on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, as determined by our users.”

About IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2018

The IMDboat, which is accessible by invitation only, will again serve as a floating video studio and a must-stop destination for talent and industry VIPs. The boat will be docked at Fifth Avenue Landing, immediately behind the San Diego Convention Center, and opens to invited guests on Thursday, July 19. On board, industry guests will enjoy a private workspace and lounge, refreshments, a photo booth, trivia games and gifts provided by Atom Tickets, LEGO Systems, Inc. and Essentia Water. From the public boardwalk, fans on the street can view the massive LED screen located on the back of the IMDboat and watch live as Kevin Smith interviews leading celebrities.

IMDb events and coverage on and around the IMDboat at Comic-Con include:

From Thursday through Saturday (July 19-21), IMDb will produce original video coverage on the open-air top deck, including Kevin Smith's interviews with the casts of The Predator, “Doctor Who,” “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” “The Walking Dead,” “The Flash” and more. Entertainment fans can also tune-in to the IMDb Facebook page for live daily recaps with Kevin Smith, Kerri Doherty and Tim Kash from “The IMDb Show”, along with IMDb Twitch correspondent Ian de Borja. The third-annual IMDboat Party, sponsored by Atom Tickets, will take place on Friday (July 20) from 7:30PM to 10:30PM. Special guests include: Kevin Smith; notable celebrities; industry influencers; IMDb, Amazon, Amazon Studios, Atom Tickets and SModCo executives; and more. This is an invitation-only event. On Saturday (July 21), beginning at 3:30PM PDT, Kevin Smith will host IMDb LIVE At San Diego Comic-Con, a 90-minute live-streaming show broadcast on IMDb, Twitch ( twitch.tv/imdb ) and Twitter. The show will feature Kevin Smith's wrap-up analysis of the convention and conversations with special celebrity guests. As part of the live show, viewers will also learn about the LEGO Experience at San Diego Comic-Con from Master Builder Chris Steininger and see the official trailer of Taco Bell’s new Web of Fries II.

To follow exclusive Comic-Con coverage, which includes breaking news, expert analysis, original celebrity interviews, trending information, a 90-minute live show, field pieces shot around the convention (featuring fans, cosplay and top stories of the day), daily convention and panel recaps, and more, visit http://www.imdb.com/comic-con, follow #IMDboat on Twitter or visit the IMDb Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/imdb ), Snapchat ( https://www.snapchat.com/add/imdblive ), Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/imdb/ ) or YouTube ( https://imdb.to/comiccon2018 ) pages. Coverage will be accessible by more than 250 million unique monthly visitors worldwide via the IMDb website, mobile apps and social media accounts. Twitch fans can follow daily IRL streaming coverage throughout the weekend, beginning at 9AM PDT at twitch.tv/imdb. The 2018 San Diego Comic-Con special section, located at http://www.imdb.com/comic-con, features preview coverage, updated photo galleries from the convention, a Comic-Con events schedule and more.

To watch video highlights of original celebrity interviews aboard the IMDboat at Comic-Con 2017, go to: https://www.imdb.com/videoplayer/vi4181440793.

Olivia Munn Receives IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award on the IMDboat (July 19)

On July 19, IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham will present the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Olivia Munn ( The Predator, X-Men: Apocalypse, “The Newsroom”) on the IMDboat. Munn was ranked #8 as of July 13 on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the actual search behavior of the more than 250 million unique monthly visitors worldwide to IMDb and is updated weekly throughout the year for IMDbPro members. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award Recipients include Sam Rockwell, Bill Skarsgård, Tatiana Maslany, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Peter Dinklage, Miles Teller, John David Washington and Pom Klementieff.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. The IMDb consumer site ( www.imdb.com ) is the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 250 million unique monthly visitors. IMDb offers a searchable database of more than 250 million data items including more than 5 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 8 million cast and crew members. Consumers rely on the information IMDb provides -- including local movie showtimes, ticketing, trailers, critic and user reviews, personalized recommendations, photo galleries, entertainment news, quotes, trivia, box-office data, editorial feature sections and a universal Watchlist – when deciding what to watch and where to watch it. IMDb’s portfolio of leading entertainment apps ( http://www.imdb.com/apps/ ) includes its popular “Movies & TV” app for iPhone, iPad, Kindle Fire, Android phones, Android tablets and its mobile-optimized website. To date, there have been more than 150 million downloads of IMDb’s mobile apps worldwide. IMDb's X-Ray for Movies & TV Shows ( www.imdb.com/x-ray ) is a feature that revolutionizes the viewing experience by bringing the power of IMDb directly to Kindle Fire HD, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. IMDb’s Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/imdb ) and official Twitter account ( https://twitter.com/imdb ) are followed by more than 12 million passionate entertainment fans. IMDbPro ( http://www.imdbpro.com ) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and more. Additionally, IMDb owns and operates Withoutabox ( http://www.withoutabox.com ), the premier submission service for film festivals and filmmakers, and Box Office Mojo ( http://www.boxofficemojo.com ), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDb.com is operated by IMDb.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) ( http://www.amazon.com ). To learn more, go to: http://www.imdb.com/press.

About Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith first came to attention as the writer/director of a film called Clerks. It's been all downhill ever since.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 20,000 screens across the U.S., the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. The company’s advisory board includes Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Tyler Perry, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia who serve as resources to Atom in developing the most innovative and convenient theatrical movie experiences for consumers. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK., Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials. Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough”, the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com.

LEGO, the LEGO logo, DUPLO, NINJAGO, MINDSTORMS, the Minifigure and the brick & knob configuration are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. © 2018 the LEGO Group.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit https://www.tacobell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell @TacoBellNews (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) and tacobell (Snapchat) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: ta.co

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005066/en/

CONTACT: IMDb PR

Katie Sann,

Ksann@imdb.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO FILM & MOTION PICTURES CELEBRITY

SOURCE: IMDb

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/16/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/16/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005066/en