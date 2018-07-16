Karv Survey Reveals 87 Percent of Consumers Want Their Meat Sourced from the United States

ESSEX, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Karv, a meat subscription service, today announced survey findings from meat-loving respondents just in time for peak grilling and cookout season. Karv delivers premium quality meats directly to consumers, paired with 30-minute inspirational recipes and delicious oven-ready entrées. All of Karv’s meats are born and raised in the U.S. and free of antibiotics and hormones. Their grass-finished and fed Angus beef, organic and free-range chicken and Heritage pork are lean and perfectly portioned. With 87 percent of people citing that it’s either very important or important that their meat is from the United States, Karv is in a great position to give consumers what they want. And now, people can get more of their favorites with the ability to customize their Karv subscription to enjoy more of what they love.

Other key survey findings revealed that consumers love chicken, with 74 percent saying they consume it one to three times per week. When it comes to steak, the majority of the respondents (55 percent) prefer it simple – only using salt and pepper for seasoning. While it’s clear customers know what meats they enjoy best, they are more confused when it comes to other meat characteristics. In fact, 71 percent of people do not know the difference between grass-fed and grass-finished beef. It may seem like a subtle difference, but the latter is a healthier alternative because the cattle is only fed grass (and never grains) for their entire life. There’s also confusion as to price and cuts:

Questions about preparing and cooking meat come up regularly with 44 percent of respondents turning to their moms for help, but Alexa is catching up in second place with 40 percent of respondents leaning on the virtual assistant. On average, people rate their confusion level at 4.5 out of 10 when standing in front of the butcher counter. When it comes to costs, consumers are also in the dark with 64 percent saying they have “no clue” how much they spent on meat last month.

About Karv Karv delivers the highest quality meats and delicious oven-ready entrees to your door. Karv makes it easy for people to build fast, healthy meals at home by providing lean, pre-portioned and trimmed meat along with 30-minute inspirational recipes. All of Karv’s meats are born and raised in the U.S. and USDA certified, including 100% grass-finished and fed Angus beef, organic and free-range chicken and Heritage pork. Whether you are looking to feed a finicky family of four, or trying to follow a Paleo, Keto, or Whole30 diet, Karv makes it easy to prepare lean meats and entrées for weekdays, weekends and all the celebrations in between.

