Fischer & Schickendantz and Solution Alliance SRL Adopt Andersen Brand in Uruguay

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Fischer & Schickendantz, led by Juan Federico Fischer, and Solution Alliance SRL, led by Juan Ignacio Troccoli, have rebranded this week as Andersen Tax & Legal, a member firm of Andersen Global. The firm, based in Montevideo, entered a Collaboration Agreement with Andersen Global in September 2017, and is now a fully integrated member of the global verein.

Juan Federico Fischer remarked, “Andersen is a symbol of quality and is recognized worldwide by both clients and professionals, and is ahead of the game in terms of creating a global firm with integrated tax and legal services. We are truly excited to officially be part of the team.”

“Throughout their time with us as a collaborating firm and now a member firm, the team in Uruguay has demonstrated a deep commitment to providing seamless, best-in-class service. Additionally, Juan Federico is a member of Andersen Global’s Latin American regional board, and is the true embodiment of the values that our organization represents. I look forward to strengthening the foundation we have established in South America,” added Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO.

The practice in Uruguay is divided in four divisions: Legal, Real Estate Conveyance, Tax & Accounting and Corporate Immigration Services. Fischer & Schickendantz was founded in 2009 and provides services to leading local and multinational companies operating in Uruguay. The firm’s professionals deliver services in a number of practice areas, including mergers & acquisitions, commercial contracts, agribusiness, property conveyance, cross-border tax advice, transfer pricing, accounting, litigation & arbitration.

“Andersen Global has a broad international client base, many of whom use Uruguay as an entry point for the region, so having the support to provide best-in-class cross-border services across other countries will be a huge asset to our clientele and team,” said Juan Ignacio Troccoli.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 107 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

