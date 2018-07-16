Entry scheduling App 'Lineup' introduced at Janfusun Fancy World in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—To promote smart tourism, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau has helped the Janfusun Fancy World in Gukeng Township, Yunlin Country introduce the entry scheduling App “Lineup” in their facilities so visitors will no longer have to line up for entering playing facilities and ordering meals.

According to statistics, the most time consuming activities in a theme park are lining up to enter playing facilities and ordering meals. Therefore, the Tourism Bureau has been helping theme park operators to adopt the Lineup App.

Lineup is used in the form of a smartphone App that enables visitors to book time slots and set numbers of visitors for entering play facilities via Bluetooth communication. When an entry is due, Lineup will also send messages to remind the users.

For the first time, the App has been applied to ordering meals at a theme park in Taiwan--the Janfusun Fancy World, the Tourism Bureau said. Visitors to the theme park can use the App to order and pay for meals online, and when the meals are due, they just go to the counter to take their meals, according to the agency.

In addition, Lineup is also used for locating visitors’ parked cars at the theme park. Before entering the theme park, visitors should activate Lineup’s parked car location recording function, and when it’s time to leave the park, they will be able to find their cars fairly easily and quickly, the bureau said.

The Janfusun Fancy World had installed the Lineup service all over the park before the summer vacation, so now visitors only have to download the Lineup App to their smartphones to enjoy the convenience of scheduling times to enter play facilities, ordering and scheduling meal times, and helping them find where they parked their cars at the theme park.

(photo courtesy of Taiwan's Tourism Bureau)