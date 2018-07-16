Clay Jones Promoted to Presidio Bank President

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Presidio Bank (OTCBB:PDOB), a Bay Area business bank, today announced that Executive Vice President Clay Jones has been promoted to President, and will be assuming responsibility for all five of Presidio’s Banking Offices. In this new capacity, Mr. Jones will continue to report to Presidio Bank Chief Executive Officer, Steve Heitel.

“Clay Jones has done an exceptional job of building the Bank’s franchise in the Mid-Peninsula Market with our Palo Alto and San Mateo Offices,” said Mr. Heitel. “His strong leadership skills make him well qualified to assume these additional responsibilities.”

Mr. Jones added, “I look forward to my expanded role as the Bank continues to grow and serve our exceptional client base throughout the Bay Area.”

Mr. Jones joined Presidio Bank in 2010, as Mid-Peninsula Market President responsible for the Bank’s Palo Alto Office. In 2014, he expanded the Bank’s presence by opening the San Mateo Office. Prior to Presidio Bank, Mr. Jones was a founder and the initial President and CEO of New Resource Bank, assisting in growing it from its startup phase to over $170 million in total assets. He previously served in corporate capacities for subsidiaries of Greater Bay Bancorp, including as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Cupertino National Bank and as Executive Vice President/Manager of the Venture Banking Group. Mr. Jones is actively involved in the community and currently serves on JobTrain's Board of Directors as well as the Board of Directors of the Redwood City Chamber of Commerce.

About Presidio Bank

Presidio Bank provides business banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors, and not-for-profit organizations, and to their owners who desire personalized, responsive service with access to local decision makers. Presidio Bank offers clients the resources of a large bank combined with the personalized services of a neighborhood bank. Presidio Bank is headquartered in San Francisco, California and currently operates five banking offices in San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San Rafael, San Mateo and Palo Alto. More information is available at www.presidiobank.com. Presidio Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

