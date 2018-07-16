Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Launches “VolunCheers Online” Employee Volunteering and Giving Portal

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the largest North American wine and spirits distribution company—announced today that it has launched a new internal online platform – VolunCheers Online – to take the Company’s grassroots philanthropic efforts into the digital age. The platform, powered by YourCause, LLC, a leader in enterprise corporate social responsibility technology, enables Southern Glazer’s employees across the U.S. and Canada to connect with each other online to easily organize volunteering and fundraising activities, benefitting local and national charitable organizations.

The Company’s current VolunCheers program consists of local market employee groups who gather together to initiate charitable activities in their own communities. By taking the program online, Southern Glazer’s employees can more effectively:

Connect with colleagues who share similar charitable passions; Organize and promote volunteering events and fundraising campaigns; Find and sign up for local volunteer events; Log their volunteer hours; Donate to their favorite charities; and Get recognized for the good work they do in their communities.

The Company can also use the platform to quickly create and deploy enterprise-wide corporate social responsibility programs.

“At Southern Glazer’s, we have the most caring and compassionate team members in our industry,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “Every day, across North America, our employees take the initiative to find ways to help people in need in their own local communities. By leveraging the new VolunCheers Online portal, we are more easily able to mobilize the power of our entire workforce to make an even greater difference.”

For more information about Southern Glazer’s philanthropic and volunteering programs, visit: http://www.southernglazers.com/images/pdf/2017_Philanthropy_FINAL_Single_Page.pdf.

About YourCause

YourCause, LLC is a Dallas, TX based Software as a Service (“SaaS”) provider of the CSRconnect Employee Engagement Platform (“CSRconnect”) and the GrantsConnect Corporate and Foundation Grants Management Platform (“GrantsConnect”), an integrated, fully hosted solution for corporations to more effectively deploy and manage their employee giving, volunteering, disaster relief, grant management, fundraising, and overall corporate social responsibility and philanthropy programs. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years, and named a best place to work in Dallas, YourCause is rapidly expanding its operations through the ongoing deployment of end-to-end solutions for enterprises, nonprofits, and do-gooders. YourCause’s commitment to never taking a portion of any donation transacted within the platform allows the company to deliver maximum support to the more than 100,000+ nonprofits actively engaging with the YourCause Global Good Network. Learn more about YourCause at www.yourcause.com.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is North America’s largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

