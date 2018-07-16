Amerigroup Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Houston’s International District

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--The Amerigroup Medicare Solutions Center recently opened in the International District to deliver a high level of support to consumers who are exploring their Medicare health insurance options, as well as current members of Amerigroup’s Medicare health plans. As part of the program, consumers will be able to speak with an Amerigroup associate face-to-face and gain a better understanding of the Amerigroup Medicare plans and benefits available to help them achieve their health goals.

“The Amerigroup Medicare Solutions Center will make it easier for members of the community to work directly with us and find the information and tools they need to learn more about their Amerigroup Medicare options and obtain high-quality, affordable health care,” said Josh Martin, President of the company’s Medicare West Region. “Amerigroup strives to be a trusted partner to our members and people we hope to serve in the future, and this center is just one example of that commitment. The Amerigroup Medicare Solutions Center will help us to stay connected with the local community, strengthen our relationships, and be a partner with consumers to tackle their everyday health challenges.”

The center will be staffed by individuals who can offer assistance in English and Vietnamese. They will work with consumers to answer general Medicare questions, discuss the Amerigroup Medicare health plans available, and provide insight about the benefits offered with each Amerigroup plan. The Amerigroup Medicare Solutions Center will also organize educational workshops and events for members of the community that will address areas such as nutrition, chronic disease management, and exercise.

“The Amerigroup Medicare Solutions Center is a welcome addition to the International District. The center can help seniors choose benefits which are best suited for them,” said Tram Ho, MD, who serves many Asian seniors at Van Lang IPA in Southwest Houston. “I think many people still find it difficult to choose their health care options, especially Medicare. I welcome this new source of information for the Vietnamese-American community, in both English and Vietnamese. Some find it easier to ask for help in their native language. Instead of calling an 800 number or going online to research health insurance, we are looking for the kind of personal touch that the Amerigroup Medicare Solutions Center provides.”

Amerigroup offers Medicare Advantage plans, including Dual-Eligible Special Needs plans (DSNPs) for consumers eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.

Some consumers are eligible to enroll in a Medicare plan to enroll today. These individuals include those who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits; consumers who qualify for a special enrollment period, such as those who recently moved; or individuals who are turning 65 and newly eligible for Medicare.

The Amerigroup Medicare Solutions Center is located in the heart of the International District at 10800-C Bellaire Boulevard, across the street from Radio Saigon, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, no appointment required. For more information regarding the center, call (823) 449-8925.

