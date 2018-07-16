Nutrisystem, Inc. Launches Groundbreaking DNA Body Blueprint™ Nationwide

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Nutrisystem, Inc. ( Nasdaq: NTRI ), a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products and services including Nutrisystem® and South Beach Diet® brands, today announced the launch of DNA Body Blueprint™, a genetic-based product using a proprietary algorithm that provides an integrated personal action plan focused on eating behaviors, nutrition and metabolism. The national marketing campaign will debut this week.

“By providing a personalized overview that is the ultimate roadmap for an individual’s ongoing nutritional needs, this product delivers on our mission of helping consumers make more informed choices and achieve outcomes that drive overall health,” commented Dawn Zier, President and CEO, Nutrisystem, Inc. “This groundbreaking use of DNA technology is a major step forward in the areas of weight loss, maintenance, and personalized nutrition. Consumer interest is high and we believe this product will attract new consumers to our brand as well as allow us to extend our relationship with them as they transition from weight loss to an ongoing healthy lifestyle.”

Years of Development Leads to National Debut

As a leader with a history in innovative and scientifically-backed weight loss solutions, Nutrisystem greenlighted the creation of DNA Body Blueprint based on a thorough assessment of market dynamics and scientific reviews from its Science Advisory Board. The board consists of a team of renowned professionals, each with distinct backgrounds and expertise, who helped evaluate existing research to enhance current programs, as well as develop new programs utilizing the latest science and technology trends within weight management.

The Company worked closely with and entered into an exclusive agreement with Genetic Direction, a leading provider of DNA-based health management programs, to develop a simple and secure DNA test that uses advanced genetic testing technology and genomic analysis to create an innovative and comprehensive product in the weight loss and weight management space. Proprietary algorithms were designed to accurately analyze genetic variants known as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that may affect absorption and uptake of nutrients, processing of nutrients, metabolism, behaviors and optimal fitness approaches. For example, customers will discover whether they are more genetically inclined to lose weight and maintain weight loss, whether they have a slower or faster metabolism, and how their body processes macronutrients such as carbohydrates, fats and proteins, and what to do about it. Customers will be able to discuss their personalized report with a weight loss counselor and tailor their program based on the report findings.

“Nutrisystem, along with our Science Advisory Board, has had an eye on this space over the last few years and is pleased to see the technology safely and constructively evolve,” said David Burton, Executive Vice President of Operations at Nutrisystem, Inc. “Our mission is to match the most cutting-edge scientific developments with proven nutritional data to give our customers the best weight management experience possible, and we’re pleased to bring this to market after having worked extensively on this initiative for the last 24 months. We did an exhaustive search for the right partners and are proud to be rolling out a high-caliber offering at scale with unprecedented personalization.”

Dr. Tim Church, Medical Director, Genetic Direction, a distinguished researcher and specialist in public health and general preventive medicine and one of the country’s leading physicians in exercise and obesity research, echoed this sentiment, saying, “We’ve worked for many years to refine the science behind DNA testing as it relates to health and wellness. We now have a product that can make a difference in peoples’ lives and by working with Nutrisystem, together we can raise broad awareness and prompt mainstream adoption.”

Nutrisystem, through Genetic Direction, will be utilizing AKESOgen, an industry leading global genetic testing lab, to provide data and results using the most secure data encryption technology available, including de-identified samples and barcode matching.

Dr. Mark Bouzyk, Chief Scientific Officer, AKESOgen, who has been a global scientific leader in the precision genetics space over the last two decades commented, “The time is right to leverage the most robust and exciting scientific discoveries over the last several years in the public health and wellness continuum to benefit the community at large. This comes at a time of unprecedented cost benefits in genetic technologies that is coincidentally timely for the consumer market. Coupling this with Nutrisystem’s vision is absolutely a win-win for all.”

National Advertising & Marketing Campaign

DNA Body Blueprint is slated to be prominently featured in national multi-media marketing and advertising campaigns debuting today, July 16.

“We are thrilled to introduce our DNA-informed product nationwide, via television, social, paid digital, and eCRM. Our DNA Body Blueprint leverages what Nutrisystem does better than anyone. We start with cutting edge science, then make it simple and easy to understand. We’re excited to provide each customer with a blueprint to lose weight successfully. It’s the healthy eating approach designed by your body,” explained Keira Krausz, CMO, Nutrisystem, Inc. “We worked closely with potential customers to develop both the product and our campaign, and we know their ongoing insights will play a pivotal role in how we continue to evolve the offering.”

White Paper & Fact Sheet

The Science Behind Nutrisystem® DNA Body Blueprint™ White Paper can be found here. Authors: LeeAnn Kindness, MS, Mandi Knowles, RDN/LDN, Courtney McCormick, MPH, RDN/LDN, Noah Voreades, MS, Mark Bouzyk, PhD, Dr. Mark Sarzynski Reviewers: Gary Bennett, PhD., Ted Kyle, RPh, MBA

Additional information on the Nutrisystem DNA Body Blueprint can be found here along with a fact sheet, here.

