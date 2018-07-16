Bank Leumi Establishes Asset-Based Lending Business, Appoints Mark Fagnani as Head

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Bank Leumi USA announced today that it has hired Mark Fagnani to head its new Asset-Based Lending (ABL) business, which will be based in its New York headquarters. In this role, Fagnani will be responsible for leading the establishment and growth of this critical business, including building a successful team that will have national client coverage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005152/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Hiring Mark is a natural step for Bank Leumi as we continue to build the best boutique, relationship-driven bank for entrepreneurs,” stated Shawn McGowen, Head of Commercial Banking. “Mark is a proven leader with unparalleled industry experience who will grow our Asset-Based Lending business and strengthen our client relationships throughout the country.”

Fagnani worked for Congress Financial and its successor companies, First Union Business Credit, Wachovia Capital Finance and Wells Fargo Foothill (now known as Wells Fargo Capital Finance), for more than 30 years. During this period, Fagnani held a number of senior roles, including Chief Credit Officer where he chaired the senior credit committee and helped manage $24B in commitments with more than 650 separate borrowers. He also helped to establish HVB Capital, a subsidiary of Hudson Valley Bank, and EverBank Business Credit, where he launched the firm’s Healthcare ABL practice. Fagnani earned his BBA in Accounting and Finance at Baruch College.

Leumi’s Commercial Banking division specializes in serving select industries, products and asset types in the U.S. middle market, including healthcare, media & entertainment, high tech, apparel and real estate. Its bankers focus on market areas with the most growth potential and work closely with a diverse roster of clients in each sector to develop custom solutions that best support their business needs.

About Leumi

Bank Leumi USA (Leumi) is a full-service commercial and private banking institution providing financial services to middle market firms, as well as a full range of private banking solutions to domestic and international clients. Leumi also offers a broad range of securities and insurance products through its brokerage subsidiary, Leumi Investment Services Inc. More information about Leumi is available at www.leumiusa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005152/en/

CONTACT: Bank Leumi

Debra Bar, 917-542-2353

debra.bar@leumiusa.com

or

Intermarket

Jade Faugno, 212-754-5425

jfaugno@intermarket.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Bank Leumi USA

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/16/2018 09:15 AM/DISC: 07/16/2018 09:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005152/en