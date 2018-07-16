Girl Scouts Release “Watch Me Shine” Music Video

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--The Girl Scouts and Breakthrough Music announced today the launch of the music video for “Watch Me Shine.” The Girl Scout anthem was written by two-time Grammy winner Liz Rose and chart-topping songwriter Emily Shackelton in collaboration with Girl Scouts of the USA. Since its release, girls across the world have adopted the anthem, posting YouTube videos and sharing stories on social media about the impact of the message.

Every girl should have a chance to change the world. The music video celebrates every girl’s inner G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ ambition, applauding girls who never give up, who try new things, and who make their ideas a reality.

The video, which stars real Girl Scouts, was shot in Nashville and tells the story of a young songwriter turning her dream into a reality in the recording studio. The all-girl cast demonstrates the different roles in the music industry including, producers, songwriters, artists and musicians.

“This has been a very rewarding partnership with Girl Scouts,” said Juliet Shavit of Breakthrough Music. “It’s been amazing to watch the organization leverage music to expand its brand and connect on a new level with its audience.”

Music Choice, the multi-platform video and music network, will feature the Girl Scouts this month as part of their Kids Summer Programming. Tune in to check out the girls' new song and video for “Watch Me Shine” and listen to their exclusive “Girl Scouts Picks” Playlist on Music Choice On Demand.

The video was shot at the famed Blackbird Studios in Nashville. The song and video were both entirely written, produced, directed and distributed by women.

You can watch the video on The Girl Scouts YouTube channel.

To join or volunteer with Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscouts.org/join.

About Breakthrough Music

Breakthrough Music was founded by leaders in music and communications innovation with the goal of developing new music distribution models that are built on trust and fair business practice. The company leverages deep relationships in the music and technology worlds to bring innovative ecosystems together for unique, custom, strategic solutions for companies looking to enhance their customer experience. To learn more about Breakthrough Music, contact it at info@breakthroughmusicgroup.com.

