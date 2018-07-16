Roku Announces Roku TV Wireless Speakers Making it Easy for Consumers to Add Premium Sound to Any Roku TV

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced the Roku TV™ Wireless Speakers, the first ever speakers made exclusively for Roku TV. Adding a new dimension, exceptional depth and stereo separation to movies, TV and music, Roku TV Wireless Speakers are meticulously engineered and calibrated to deliver powerful, premium audio to Roku TVs. Because Roku controls the software in both the speakers and TV, Roku is uniquely able to provide seamless wireless setup and connectivity, optimize sound for the picture and ensure audio video sync. Roku TV users can pre-order from Roku.com between July 16 – 23, 2018, for a special introductory price of $149.99.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005165/en/

Roku TV Wireless Speakers (Photo: Business Wire)

“Picture quality, a tremendous selection of content, value, and ease of use make Roku TVs some of the most popular smart TVs on the market today,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood. “Adding great audio dramatically enhances the way people experience their favorite entertainment. With Roku TV Wireless Speakers, we’re able to offer our customers a simple and affordable way to further immerse themselves into the TV, movies and music they love, while providing them with a better whole home entertainment experience.”

Unlike home theater systems, set up is simple with wireless pairing to Roku TVs via Roku Connect. Once paired, users can listen to audio from any streaming channel on the Roku platform, live TV from an antenna, or other devices such as a cable set-top box through the Roku TV Wireless Speakers. The speakers support Bluetooth music streaming from mobile devices. The speakers also offer Automatic Volume Leveling to lower the volume on loud scenes and boost the volume on quieter ones and Dialog Enhancement to improve the intelligibility of speech.

Roku TV Wireless Speakers work exclusively with Roku TVs, which accounted for one out of every four smart TVs sold in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2018. They ship with a Roku TV Voice Remote, which controls both the Roku TV and the speakers, as well as the all-new Roku Touch™. Roku Touch is a battery-powered tabletop voice remote featuring a press-and-hold design for voice commands, playback control buttons and programmable preset buttons. Some of the most popular channels on the Roku platform are streaming music channels, and with Roku Touch it is even easier to use Roku TV and Roku TV Wireless Speakers to listen to music.

Pricing and Availability

The Roku TV Wireless Speaker bundle has an MSRP of $199.99 and begins shipping to customers by late October. The bundle includes:

(2) Roku TV Wireless Speakers Roku TV Voice Remote Roku Touch tabletop remote (2) Power Cables (4) AAA Batteries

Pre-order pricing for the bundle is $149.99 today through July 23, 2018. From July 24 through October 15, 2018, Roku TV Wireless Speakers will be available for a special price of $179.99. Beginning October 16, pricing is $199.99.

For more information on Roku TV Wireless Speakers visit Roku.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV and Roku Touch are trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005165/en/

CONTACT: Roku, Inc.

Seana Norvell

snorvell@roku.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Roku, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/16/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/16/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005165/en