Pingtung County begins preparations for 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Pingtung County government on Monday, July 16 began preparations for the 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival which will be held in the county next year from Feb. 19 to March 3.



The county government formed an advisory group which held its first meeting on Monday to begin preliminary preparations for the festival next year to be held in Pingtung City by Dapeng Bay (大鵬灣).



CNA quoted the county magistrate Pan Man-en (潘孟安) as saying that the government will need around 12,000 volunteers to make the lantern festival a success, and he sent out a call for anyone that would like to participate in preparing for next year’s festival to come forward.

The advisory group is reportedly discussing constructing a theme-park style lantern village and a little for the event with lighting decorations throughout the surrounding Donggang Township (東港鎮).

After the great success of the 2018 Lantern Festival, held in Chiayi, the local government of Pingtung to surely looking to make next year’s festival memorable.

The advisory board for the lantern festival reportedly includes the representatives from local and international associations, university presidents, high school principals, and representatives of religious organizations, among others. There are also trade representatives, and SME business groups involved in the project working in cooperation with the Pingtung Country Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Economic affairs.

The Mayor says that the project will require volunteers from all different walks of life to help in a number of areas including transportation, guides for the public, as well as people to help keep the environment clean.



(Image from 2018 Taiwan Lantern Festival website)