Tourists charged with stealing bricks from Auschwitz

The Hungarian nationals were detained after other visitors at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp spotted the pair loading bricks from the ruins of a crematorium into a bag, Polish police said Monday.

Security officers were alerted and police were called to the scene.

"The man and woman were charged with theft of a cultural asset. They both admitted to wrongdoing," regional police press officer Mateusz Drwal told Polish news agency PAP.

The 30-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were each fined €346 ($405) and handed a one-year prison sentence on probation.

"They explained that they had wanted to bring back a souvenir and didn't realize the consequences of their actions," Drwal said.

Notorious concentration camp

Auschwitz-Birkenau is one of several death camps built and operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during the Second World War.

The Nazis murdered an estimated 1 million Jews there between 1940 and 1945. More than 100,000 others, including non-Jewish Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and resistance fighters, were also killed at the camp.

It was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1979. All objects on its premises are protected.

