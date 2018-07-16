Technavio: 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia - VAR Call Gave France the Lift Towards Their Victory

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia came to an end on Sunday in Moscow with France emerging triumphant. This World Cup tournament was such an event that all football fans can clearly say the game has evolved thanks to the introduction of video assistant referee (VAR), which was approved by FIFA in March. The technology was implemented with the viewpoint of “minimum interference -- maximum benefit.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005353/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global UHD TV market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The final match on Sunday between Croatia and France showed the biggest VAR call of the tournament where France was awarded a penalty kick following a handball inside the box to get a second goal in the first half of the game and break the equalizer.

VAR technology takes football into a new age

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia kickstarted with 13 video assistant referees and with the progress of every game, VAR could review four pivotal game-changing incidents in football:

1. Goals: Determine infringement to decide whether the goal should be awarded

2. Penalties: When a penalty should be awarded

3. Direct Red Cards: When a foul is committed, and the right decision is taken to send the player off the game

4. Mistaken Identities: Discipline the right player

The final decision, however, remains with the referee.

How does VAR technology impact the TV market?

Market research experts at predict the global TV market to majorly profit with the introduction of technologies such as VAR. There is an increasing need for high-resolution display devices and high demand for enhanced content creation. The , which is a segment of the global TV market, is projected to register a revenue growth of USD 359.98 bn in 2022, an increase from USD 127.97 in 2018. The market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 28% from 2018 to 2022.

Some of the major trends in the global UHD TV market are the advent of 8K UHD TV, the popularity of curved UHD TV, and the rising demand for smart TVs. With competition soaring in the market along with the steep decline in display costs, the ASP of UHD TVs is expected to reduce drastically.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

VAR technology and its future in football

As VAR has been designed to correct errors, football fans can now watch the game with more transparency. Offside goals in football are clearly eliminated thanks to the implementation of this technology. There will be speculations and controversies regarding few decisions, but at the end of the day, a clean and fair game is what everyone expects, and VAR is possibly the biggest innovation in football to provide that clean platform. ‘Is it the future of football?’, is yet to be determined depending on the role it executes in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Some of the key topics covered in the include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005353/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE RUSSIA FRANCE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT SOCCER TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS AUDIO/VIDEO EVENTS/CONCERTS SPORTS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/16/2018 08:38 AM/DISC: 07/16/2018 08:38 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005353/en