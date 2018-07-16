Joe Harpaz Joins Modernizing Medicine as President and Chief Operating Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Specialty-specific healthcare information technology leader Modernizing Medicine, Inc. has appointed Mr. Joe Harpaz as the company’s president and chief operating officer (COO). Mr. Harpaz will lead all direct customer-facing activities, with an emphasis on scaling the business and supporting its customers as they navigate the shifting healthcare landscape.

Mr. Harpaz brings over two decades of experience in technology, business and leadership to Modernizing Medicine’s executive team. He joins the company after a very successful leadership career at global information and technology provider Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI). Most recently at Thomson Reuters he served as managing director of the Corporate segment for the tax & accounting business, leading the ONESOURCE™ tax technology software business, a $600M global organization of more than 1,800 employees. While at Thomson Reuters he helped define that segment’s global strategy, and also held several senior management positions, including senior vice president and general manager of Global Tax Technology and vice president in the Office of the President.

“We welcome Joe’s wealth of experience in scaling high growth businesses, building talent and leadership capabilities, developing strategic partnerships, and successfully executing both organic growth and acquisition strategies,” said Daniel Cane, CEO and co-founder of Modernizing Medicine. “Joe also embodies Modernizing Medicine’s cultural values around aligning passion with purpose. He wants to do good, and our team’s emphasis on ‘creating customer delight’ aligns with his own experience and career success.”

In his new role, Mr. Harpaz will join Modernizing Medicine’s existing executive team and oversee all direct customer-facing business activities including client services, revenue cycle management (RCM), marketing, sales and business development. On the heels of Modernizing Medicine’s $231 million equity investment by Warburg Pincus in 2017, Mr. Harpaz will play a key role in advising on and implementing the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

Amr Kronfol, Modernizing Medicine board member and managing director at Warburg Pincus, stated, “Joe’s strategic thinking, business acumen and strong technology foundation, as well as his customer-focused mentality and ability to foster deep relationships, will be invaluable in refining and executing Modernizing Medicine’s customer-focused strategy. In addition, Joe will bring to bear his deep M&A expertise to help the company evaluate opportunities for inorganic growth and consolidation.”

Mr. Harpaz joins an executive team that has helped address the unique clinical, financial and operational needs of surgical and medical specialty physicians. The company’s award-winning flagship electronic health record (EHR) software, EMA™, now counts over 14,000 provider users across the United States. The company and its products are frequently feted for their accomplishments.

“I am thrilled to join Modernizing Medicine during this dynamic moment in the healthcare IT space,” said Mr. Harpaz. “Most importantly, co-founders Dan Cane and Michael Sherling have continued to innovate while retaining the company’s unique culture. I look forward to joining the team to help our customers thrive and modernize medicine.”

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine ® and its affiliated companies empower physicians with suites of mobile, specialty-specific solutions that transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Built for value-based healthcare, Modernizing Medicine’s data-driven, touch- and cloud-based products and services are programmed by a team that includes practicing physicians to meet the unique needs of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine on our Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

